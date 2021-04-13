WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra musicians have credits ranging from 1920's trad jazz, BBC Big Band, Jazz Funk and West End shows behind them. ? In Concert, in addition to Big Band numbers, there are solos spots from a number of our top notch musicians and fabulous renditions from our Star vocalists. ? From playing under the wing of a Bomber at the American Air Museum to selling out their appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the MSO UK always hits the right notes. ? The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK's musicians happily state that they are the hardest swinging band in the UK but don't take our word for it, come and see for yourselves!

Show Details