About this show

This is Tony Adams raw, from the heart - and the head. Inspirational captain of Arsenal, who lifted 10 trophies over three decades, and lionheart leader of England, Adams is one of the great figures of English football. Off the field, he acknowledged his alcoholism and in sobriety established the Sporting Chance clinic that continues to help sportsmen and women with addiction and mental health issues. Funny on football, wise on wider issues, Tony will deliver a revealing and entertaining experience like no other sporting figure can.