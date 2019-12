About this show

With a string of Top 50 hits to his name (including Dolphins Make Me Cry and Please Sir) he has been in demand on both sides of the Atlantic for more than two decades, touring with the likes of Art Garfunkel and Jools Holland and winning fans everywhere with his uncanny fusion of material. Few singer-songwriters have the hammer blow ?once seen, never forgotten' effect of this colossally talented and charismatic Welshman - one of acoustic music's brightest stars.