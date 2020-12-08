About this show

Join our hero Dick Whittington on his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London. Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city and win the hand of his love, Alice? Get ready to follow your dreams as this classic tale is re-imagined for our annual fun-filled pantomime. Expect Pompey's much-loved mix of songs, bonkers humour, stunning sets and don't forget the hilarious 12 Days of Christmas (with those all-important toilet Rolls) all wrapped up in a magical festive treat for all ages. We are limiting the audience numbers to 400 per show to comply with social distancing and if the government relax off the rules we will extend the capacity.

Streamed performances