About this show

The return by popular demand of one of the country's best-loved institutions. The BBC Big Band can be heard every Monday evening on Radio 2, recreating the authentic sounds of the 20s and 30s with music from the big band era and beyond.

Inspired by some of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time, the internationally renowned BBC Big Band are joined by vocalist Emer McParland to celebrate The Sound of Cinema. Featuring music and themes from films such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, Meet Me in St. Louis and James Bond, through to contemporary classics including John Williams' Catch Me If You Can soundtrack, via a homage to the music of some of the leading-ladies of cinema including Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey and Marilyn Monroe, this concert is the perfect treat for lovers of both great music and great movies.