About this show

The UK's leading constitutional historian, known for his forthright views.

Who is our most unexpected prime minister? Is Boris Johnson Churchill reborn, as he seems to believe? Is he another Charles II, caught between the irreconcilable factions of Remainers and Brexiteers, and destined to betray both? Or is he just plain old Coco the Clown, as his previous buffoonish behaviour led almost everyone to think? In this lecture, David Starkey blends his knowledge of history and current politics into a sparkling (and very strong) cocktail.