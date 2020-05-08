About this show

Total sellout at the Edinburgh festival is now on tour!

Feel the electricity as Plastic Elvis hits the stage, backed by his incredible five piece The High Noon Band. He'll shake, he'll smoulder, he'll try and control his hair and in the end he'll break your heart. Sing along with some of the King's greatest songs on a breathless night of rock'n'roll.

With support from special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly and songwriting legend David Martin.

This show will contain moves that even Plastic Elvis himself isn't expecting.

"I was there. That's all I know." – Plastic Elvis fan.