Adapted from the bestselling books by Children's Laureate Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler (creators of The Gruffalo). This is a magical collection of Julia Donaldson's most popular titles including Tiddler, The Smartest Giant in Town, A Squash and a Squeeze and many more favourites brought to the stage. Under sea, over land, down the farm and in the jungle, these tales are woven together with songs, laughs, puppets and characters who will delight. Suitable for children aged 3 +