About this show

All is happening in Kate's house today. It's her wedding day and she is to marry George. Her daughter, Vickie is doing her best to organise the wedding day which is becoming more and more frantic as the day goes on. Best man Eddie is variously mistaken for a delivery man, an electrician and Vickie's fianc?e. With several guests arriving adding to the confusion, are things beginning to get on top of her. To top it all, Eddie's true identity turns out to be even more bizarre.

Dixon Studio