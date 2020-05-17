About this show

The band's achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call 'Bagrock' This performance will feature the full majesty of the Chillis with their expanded lineup including brass and dancers.

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so fierce it should carry a government health warning! From a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past ten years have seen The Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet - ever!