About this show

Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide Ballroom dance company Burn The Floor return with a bang in 2021!

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.

A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Feel the intensity of the passionate Tango, be swept away by the romance of the Waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring Rhumba.

Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch in 2021! Not just a “feel-good” performance, we are seriously a “feel-fantastic” show! Don’t miss your chance to experience the pure dance joy of Burn the Floor.