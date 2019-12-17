About this show

Explore the wow-world of colours with this curious little owl who is determined to stay awake to see what day light brings. From the warm pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, grey clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow - wow! But despite the beauty of the daytime world, the little owl decides that the night-time stars are the most beautiful of all. Wow! Said the Owl, the acclaimed children's book by award winning author Tim Hopgood, is brought to life through a blend of beautiful story-telling, puppetry and music. At the end of the performance there is an opportunity to come onto the stage and meet the puppets.