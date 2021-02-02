About this show

The inept and accident prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on bringing an ambitious 1920's murder mystery (Murder at Haversham Manor) to The Edinburgh Festival. Chris the arrogant head of the drama society has directed the piece and cast himself as the dynamic Inspector. Desperate wannabe actress Sandra and the genuinely doting Max struggle opposite each other as the romantic interest while hapless Dennis still can't pronounce 'facade'. An hour of hilarious disaster ensues; actors get knocked out, the play gets stuck on a loop and the set falls down before the final denouement. The production ends with an uproarious, totally improvised Q&A session with the cast, where the audience can put their own questions to the unfortunate troupe.