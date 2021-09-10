About this show

The Johnny Cash Roadshow celebrates the music of one of America s greatest music performers, delivering an energetic and entertaining show for all to enjoy, whether you re a Johnny Cash fan or not.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is back for 2020 with all the hits including Man in Black, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Boy Named Sue. Plus some of the more atmospheric songs from the later American Recordings such as The Man Comes Around and Hurt making this year's show an emotional roller-coaster of songs through Cash's career, packed together in one fantastic evening of entertainment.