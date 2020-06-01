About this show

Sir Trevor McDonald needs no introduction. A national treasure, he has led 'An Improbable Life'. Born and raised in Trinidad, building a career in Britain, and spending his life travelling around the globe, it's safe to say he is known, respected and admired the world over as one of the greatest broadcasters the UK has ever seen. In his 80th year, Sir Trevor McDonald is taking to the stage to captivate audiences with anecdotes from his extensive career; from reporting on Nelson Mandela's release from imprisonment in Johannesburg through to interviewing Saddam Hussein as the first and the only British broadcaster to interview the infamous dictator. An intimate and unmissable evening with Sir Trevor on what life on the front lines of reporting truly entails.