About this show

Marking her first foray into choreography and direction, Rojo adapts the three-act production for today's audiences, revisiting this important but rarely performed work of the ballet canon which is not, in its entirety, in any other UK dance companies' repertoire. Bringing the story into the setting of the Crimean war and drawing inspiration from the groundbreaking spirit and work of the women supporting the war effort, including Florence Nightingale in this her bicentennial year, Raymonda is recast as a young woman with a calling to become a nurse. With a new narrative and developed characterisation bringing women's voices to the fore, Rojo's Raymonda introduces a heroine in command of her own destiny.