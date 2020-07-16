About this show

Mog always seems to be in trouble. She forgets that she has a cat flap and she forgets that she has already eaten her supper. But sometimes, Mog's forgetfulness comes in very handy... Join Mog and the Thomases on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the vee-eee-tee and eats lots and lots of eggs. Everyone's favourite cat might be forgetful, but she certainly has a lot of adventures, and she loves her family very much

World Premiere. The Wardrobe Ensemble adapt Judith Kerr's beloved and iconic stories for the stage, in a lively and enchanting adaptation, with songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large. These timeless tales of family and friendship are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog.