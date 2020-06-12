About this show

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Hofesh Shechter is one of the UK's most exciting contemporary artists, having gained international renown for his raw, honest choreography and highly-charged, atmospheric music scores. The international dancers of Hofesh Shechter Company have achieved worldwide renown

Hofesh Shechter will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his iconic masterpiece Political Mother by creating a powerful new version for Shechter II. Political Mother Unplugged will invoke the ferocity and spirit of the original in a new era and for a new generation of dancers. The dance will draw you into a world of raw emotion and intense sensations, driven by Shechter's contagious tribal movement and the dancers' extraordinary skill and honesty.