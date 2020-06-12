WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Hofesh Shechter is one of the UK's most exciting contemporary artists, having gained international renown for his raw, honest choreography and highly-charged, atmospheric music scores. The international dancers of Hofesh Shechter Company have achieved worldwide renown

Hofesh Shechter will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his iconic masterpiece Political Mother by creating a powerful new version for Shechter II. Political Mother Unplugged will invoke the ferocity and spirit of the original in a new era and for a new generation of dancers. The dance will draw you into a world of raw emotion and intense sensations, driven by Shechter's contagious tribal movement and the dancers' extraordinary skill and honesty.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 10min
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:

Creatives