About this show

Members of Parliament in deep trouble! What a surprise! But here it's not so much about cheating on expenses and moats, more about cheating on living and losing. Richard Willey, MP, is determined to have extra marital relations with luscious and acquiescent Jennifer. Jennifer just happens to be secretary to the Prime Minister. Therefore discretion is needed. Who better to lend a helping hand than George Pigden, a willing Parliamentary assistant, even if he is a bit of a bumbler? Pigden is told to book the lovers into an hotel as Sir and Lady Easter. Simple enough. Bit it is Noel Christmas who takes over the luxurious suite. Easter, Christmas, what's in a name. Throw into the ensuing mayhem a suspicious Hotel Manager, Willey's wife, Jennifer's jealous fiance, a wily waiter and a Labour female dragon of an MP trying to launch her anti-vice bill, and you get the sort of crazy comedy that only Ray Cooney, the certified king of farce, can deliver!