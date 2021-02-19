About this show

Meet Daisy. She's got a messy brain and a messy bedroom. No matter what she does, 'The Mess' just seems to follow her about! Which makes it very difficult to look for stuff. Important stuff. Like Mr Twiggy! When Daisy is chosen to look after Mr Twiggy the class hamster, Daisy and the rest of her class worry she might lose him. So she's very glad when best friend Beth decides to stay over to lend a hand. In fact, Beth, Daisy and Mr Twiggy are going to have the best weekend ever! But things don't quite go to plan... Can Daisy use the adventures of "The Mess" to find Mr Twiggy and prove everyone wrong?