About this show

A highly entertaining, bitter-sweet comedy set in a busy, northern pub. Two actors take on fourteen roles between them during the course of a single evening. Life's pains and pleasures are portrayed through the varied characters who come and go - each sharing their world with the audience in a series of vivid cameos. The central roles of the landlord and landlady hold this slice of life together, their relationship enduring ups and downs to arrive at a final resolution.