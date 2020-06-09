About this show

Based on an original idea by Nobby Dimon and Simon Corbie from the book by John Buchan. This brand new version will be performed by four actors playing a minimum of 150 roles and contains every single legendary scene from the award-winning movie including the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape on the Forth Bridge, the first theatrical bi-plane crash ever staged and the sensational death-defying finale in the London Palladium, besides many other favourite cinematic moments, including the memorable and controversial 'stockings and suspenders' scene!