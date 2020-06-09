Based on an original idea by Nobby Dimon and Simon Corbie from the book by John Buchan. This brand new version will be performed by four actors playing a minimum of 150 roles and contains every single legendary scene from the award-winning movie including the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape on the Forth Bridge, the first theatrical bi-plane crash ever staged and the sensational death-defying finale in the London Palladium, besides many other favourite cinematic moments, including the memorable and controversial 'stockings and suspenders' scene!