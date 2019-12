About this show

Winner of BBC3's New Comedy Awards at the 2003 Edinburgh Festival.

A lot has happened to Rhod in the six years since he last toured. Almost all of it s**t. And just when he thought he'd hit rock bottom, he met a bloke...called John. This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. ?The Book of John' is raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. This is Rhod, but different, the same, but not. Come along and see for yourself.