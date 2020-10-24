About this show

A tribute to Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyonce and more.

Get ready for the best songs from all your favourite female stars in one fabulous fun-packed show. Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four enormously talented girls bring you up close and personal with the greatest female pop performers of today. Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Rihanna will all be dropping in to the biggest Pop Party ever so make sure you're there! With dazzling choreography, state of the art videos and superb vocals Pop Divas Live! is the perfect pop concert experience for the little divas in your life.