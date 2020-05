About this show

Join Get Your Wigle On as their young performers take audiences on a magical journey through the rabbit hole with the musical one act version of Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr... The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!