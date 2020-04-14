About this show

The Delightful Sausage are an award-winning double act created by comedians Chris Cantrill and Amy Gledhill. Expect surreal sketches, unsettling illustrations and subliminal messages. They churn out cult comedy for wayward juggalos and hackers who can't wear hats because their heads are so damn big.

Our favourite meat themed comedy duo are back at it again. Their newest gig is working at Ginster's, a holiday camp like nothing you've seen before. Ginster's is a paradise where the hard working people of Yorkshire have a chance to take a load off, unwind and leave their worries behind them. Chris and Amy are their Salmon Coats. It is their job to see to it that the guests remain entertained, medicated and compliant. Don't ask too many questions and for God's sake don't go sticking your nose where it doesn't belong. No need to bother Colonel Whippy!