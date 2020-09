About this show

In early 2019, Rhys was asked to go back to his school and inspire the Year 11s. Given that teenagers are a nightmare and there was no fee, he ghosted the teacher who had emailed. Bit of a shame really, given that he's figured out the true circle of life, has solved parenting despite having zero children, and even thinks he can predict the curriculum of schools in 50 years. Maybe he'll inspire some Year 11s in 2069.