About this show

Peter Pansy lives in the magical world of Never-say-never-to-a-free-whore-Land. He'd have the life that every man dreams of but there's just one problem... he can't get it up! In fact, he's so floppy it's like having a dead snake dangling between his legs! It's up to Peter to find a stash of viagra before it's too late otherwise he'll never get to give Bendy Wendy a good seeing to! Bring on a whole host of hilarious shenanigans with: an evil pirate (whose name is too rude to print but it does rhyme with Hook); the Indian Princess Tiger Willy, and of course Peter's sparkly, glamorous assistant fairy friend. Come along and join the fun in a world where the lost boys are well and truly lost to save some wages! Oh, and then there's a crocodile that's swallowed a vibrating dildo...