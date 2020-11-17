About this show

This story of four ordinary men in extraordinary times returns after a sell out run at the Studio in 2016.

Eighty years ago, on the 12th December 1940, Sheffield was subjected to a bombing raid which aimed to wipe its world renowned steel works off the map. A single bomb reduced the Marples Hotel, which stood in Fitzalan Square, from seven stories to just 15 feet of rubble. Only one of the ten compartments in the hotel’s cellar withstood the blast. Trapped within it were four steelworkers. This is their story.