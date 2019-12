About this show

For geisha, beauty and honour is everything. Two young women, bound by vows of friendship, find themselves in the midst of a collision between East and West. As their lives are torn painfully apart, a promise from beyond the grave offers the only chance for redemption. Brought vividly to life by the creator of Northern Ballet's Casanova and based on a remarkable true story, unravel the mysteries of Geisha.

Lyceum Theatre