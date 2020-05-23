About this show

Since his smash hit days with The Yardbirds, Beck has been a towering presence in rock and blues.

Having cultivated one of the most influential careers in rock history, the legendary guitarist and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world. Over the course of his distinguished music career, he has earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time", and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues and jazz.