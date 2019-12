About this show

A daring and unapologetic examination of religion, pop culture and Black representation. Who would you rather pray to? Beyonce or white Jesus? Jamal grew up Catholic in a Caribbean household, but would rather light a candle and worship celebrities than white saints. Combining African diasporic ritual, music and storytelling, Idol is a spiritual journey that asks what happens when you don't see yourself represented. Featuring a host of celebrity appearances.

Studio