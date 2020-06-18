About this show

Meet three generations of women on two continents and follow their need to connect with each other across time and space. Together they confront the secrets of their past in order to find healing in the present. Here's What She Said to Me is a kaleidoscope of music, ritual, poetry and movement; a story about what it is to be a daughter and a mother, a story of migration and shifting identity and a compelling tale of hope, optimism and resilience in the face of life's broken promises.

World Premiere

Studio