About this show

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love? Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong?