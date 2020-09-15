About this show

Direct from the West End, Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring West End musical is touring the UK!

Tumble outta’ bed and stumble to see Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical this Autumn!

Fresh from sold-out houses in London’s West End, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With an Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, and a book by the iconic movie’s original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 to 5 the Musical on Tour