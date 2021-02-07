About this show

Following the success of Sinderella, Adult Pantomime returns to Sevenoaks this February with the naughty pantomime paved with more camp, fabulous filth than ever before - Big Dick Whittington. Join Fairy Bowbells as she guides our hero Dick through trials and tribulations to ensure he defeats the villainous Queen Rat, finds true love and becomes Lord Mayor of London. Complete with glittering sets, sparkling costumes and an all star drag and celebrity cast to be announced; you won't want to miss the UK's biggest and best adult pantomime