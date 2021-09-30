London
Tom Robinson has been performing in bands since 1974 and famous for his 1977 hit 2-4-6-8 Motorway, he has since toured the world and brings his own brand of music to the stage.
Originally the 7-0th birthday tour but coronavirus got in the way.