About this show

Cassidy Janson is a West End sensation who won great acclaim playing Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Cassidy will be performing the songs and telling the story of the of the Laurel Canyon music scene that flowered in LA in the late 60s and early 70s that saw artists such as Carole King, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, Linda Rondstadt, write... as producer Rick Rubin said... "a cross-breeding of folk with psychedelic rock, creating some of the greatest music ever made."