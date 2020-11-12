About this show

Meet the forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd. A detective in his own right - who has solved the mystery of sudden and unexplained deaths - takes to the road in his first ever theatre tour. He has performed over 23,000 autopsies, including some of the most high-profile cases of recent times; the Hungerford Massacre, the Princess Diana inquiry, and 9/11. Join Dr Richard Shepherd for an evening which promises to be utterly fascinating as he tells the story of not only the cases and bodies that have haunted him the most, but also how to live a life steeped in death.