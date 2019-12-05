About this show

Ahoy Adventure Seeker, This Christmas, escape your landlubbers lodgings and join the crew aboard the Hispaniola. A ship full of Scarborough scalleys, headed to Treasure Island in search of Captain Flint's buried gold. Are you brave enough to help Jim and his band of bonkers buccaneers find the treasure before the pirates do? Warning: there be high winds, a giant mechanical crab (called Susan) and a pirate cook with a talking carrot. Be ready for swashbuckling, singing and the shaking of every pirates booty. So grab your eye-patch, prepare your sea-legs, and get on board! Adventure awaits... Captain Smollett