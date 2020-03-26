About this show

Set in the early 1960s, Edward Albee’s explosive play captures the mood of a society on the brink of massive change. Ferociously funny and emotionally raw, this is a compelling rollercoaster ride into the darkest depths of love and marriage. Fifty years after the original play was set, the emotive issues raised are as relevant now as they were then. The 1960s were classed as a sexual, political and musical revolution, when risks were taken and groundbreaking changes evolved. This new production will provide a sexy, sassy, and stirring look into the volatile world of relationships.