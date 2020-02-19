About this show

Set sail with Freydis and her son Snorri on a Viking adventure brought to life through storytelling, animation, live drawing and music. Join her crew of explorers as they find out they're not alone in this strange new land and come face to face with ghosts, monsters and wild gooseberries. Follow Snorri as he confronts an ancient spirit set on revenge and learns the truth about himself. Vinland retells the incredible historical tale of the Vikings last journey to North America inspired by the Viking sagas of Erik the Red and his family.

Salberg Studio