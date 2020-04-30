About this show

Two women, both alike in dignity; both powerful, both strong willed. One builds up an empire, the other builds up walls. Two different leading ladies. One scarlet thread running between them. Inside the minds of the wife of a Thane and the wife of a Danish King, waters are muddied, and those that rise too high are destined to fall. Based on Hamlet and Macbeth, this one act play picks up where Shakespeare left off. Presenting an alternative version of two of theatre's most iconic tales, this play gives Lady Macbeth and Queen Gertrude their chance to tell how it wasn't just their husbands that were unlucky enough to "suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune".

Salberg Studio