George sees something in the kitchen. It's cake! I said I'd be good, George thinks, but I LOVE cake. What will George do? Oh No, George! is the delightfully playful tale of a dog who wants to be good but just can't resist temptation. Adapted from the award-winning picture book by Chris Haughton, this brand new show for 3-7 year olds and their families uses acrobatics, slapstick comedy and live music to bring George's chaotic and joyful escapades to life.

Salberg Studio