About this show

Boy meets girl. Boy can't talk to girl. Girl takes in the survivor of a natural disaster. A small asteroid has hit the capital city. Thousands have been displaced. And in a town far away, a young man called Vin is finding it hard to talk. The only person who seems to notice is Rachel, who resolves to find out what's troubling him and help him find his voice again. But when Rach's family take in the articulate and charismatic survivor of the asteroid incident, Vin's silence is no longer her first priority. How does it feel when the suffering of others seems more legitimate than our own?