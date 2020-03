About this show

Follow Mouse into the deep dark wood on a hunt for hazelnuts. Armed with just a nut map and a very vivid imagination, Mouse runs into the smirking, wheeler-dealer Fox; an eccentric, retired Woodland Air Force officer Owl; and the maraca-shaking, part animal Snake. Rather than becoming the main course of their next meal, Mouse scares them away with stories of an imaginary monster friend, but what happens when he comes face to face with the very creature he imagined? For 3-6 year olds.