About this show

Direct from BBC One's award-winning prime time TV show Strictly Come Dancing, this glamorous production will bring together some of our much-loved Strictly Professional dancers as they take to the stage to dazzle with their dance prowess.

Audiences will enjoy the incredible talent of these world-class dancers as they perform exquisitely choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines with all the sequins, sparkle and stunning production values we have come to know and love.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals as it returns to a venue near you for a Strictly limited engagement!