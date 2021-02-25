About this show

Three remarkable women at different times in history, all linked by bloodline, find connection through the traditional folk ballads passed down their family tree. These songs have traveled the globe, from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and into the Appalachian mountains. And in modern-day New York, Sarah's rediscovery of these songs and the family stories embedded within them, help guide her through life-changing events and decisions. Can Sarah maintain her identity as an independent, queer woman in NYC, without abandoning the traditions of her childhood? A contemporary new musical with an original pop-folk score from award-winning composer Finn Anderson. A Mother's Song was originally commissioned by the American Music Theatre Project and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since then is has been developed further through a 4-week residency in Chicago with American Music Theatre Project.