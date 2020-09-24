About this show

Britain's biggest and most exciting touring dance company who often tour two programmes at a time. Dancing to a mixture of musical styles they provide enormously watchable evenings.

Wim Vandekeybus is a story-teller. At this precise moment in the world, he wants to show how we're at once fragile and strong. Threat is countered by liberation, death by birth. Most of the time we don't think of the blood coursing through our veins. We usually only become aware of our heart beating in our chest when we're afraid, or something's wrong. Wim wants to dare us to look under the skin and embrace these contraries.