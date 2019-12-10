WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas", Max the Dog narrates the show, as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is ?two sizes too small', decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

Show Details

  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:

Cast

Creatives